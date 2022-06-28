Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,705,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 296,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $73.02 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78.

