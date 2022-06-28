Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 107,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 21,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

