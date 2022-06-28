Chronos Wealth Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

D stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

