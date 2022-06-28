Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Lowered by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.7% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META opened at $169.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.16 and a 200-day moving average of $235.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

