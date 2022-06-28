Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $358.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

