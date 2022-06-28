Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after acquiring an additional 93,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after buying an additional 118,361 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

