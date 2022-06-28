Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 162 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,407 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after buying an additional 298,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.84.

NYSE:NKE opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.