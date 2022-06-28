Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

