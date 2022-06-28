Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 360.4% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter.

VUG opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

