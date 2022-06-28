NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of NKE opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.76. The company has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

