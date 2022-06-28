Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,061 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.84.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.