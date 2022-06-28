Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,199,000 after buying an additional 1,688,244 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,470,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.