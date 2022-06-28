Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $17 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.58.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

