Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,606 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

