Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

