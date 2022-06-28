Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $24.09 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Shares of MDT opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

