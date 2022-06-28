Resource Consulting Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,400 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.