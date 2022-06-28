Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $8,744,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.25.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

