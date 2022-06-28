The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

NYSE KO opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

