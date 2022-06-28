Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

