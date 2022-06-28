iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Access Financial Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

