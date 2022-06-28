Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,324 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $224,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $354,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $211,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

NYSE:AXP opened at $144.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.58. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $136.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

