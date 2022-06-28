WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.9% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 144,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after buying an additional 12,893 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 11,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens cut their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $340.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

