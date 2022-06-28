Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.17.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

