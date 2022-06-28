Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,307,000 after purchasing an additional 563,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 340,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE opened at $315.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $295.59 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.38.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

