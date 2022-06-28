Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.06. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

