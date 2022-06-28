MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 133,087 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 155.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $35,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,077 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $146.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

