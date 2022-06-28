Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after acquiring an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

