Clarity Financial LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $292.45 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

