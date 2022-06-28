Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 17,358 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,963 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 691,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 16.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 14.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average is $177.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

