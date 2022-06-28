Retirement Planning Group Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489,257 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.0% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.09.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.