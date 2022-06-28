Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 49 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $358.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.48 and a 200-day moving average of $398.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.