MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 5,992 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

