Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

