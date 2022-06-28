Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $36,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,855,977. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

NYSE CRM opened at $181.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.67. The company has a market capitalization of $180.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.