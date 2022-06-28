655 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 655 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $481.75 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $393.13 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.10. The firm has a market cap of $213.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

