Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Caterpillar by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 5,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $187.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.02 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

