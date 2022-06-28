SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 186.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

