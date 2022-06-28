Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $16,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.23.

Union Pacific stock opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.