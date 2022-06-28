Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,767 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 125.1% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 124,167 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 111,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 42,217 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

