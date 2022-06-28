Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,822 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 14.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $69,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,723,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $233.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.00 and its 200-day moving average is $259.32.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

