Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up 1.2% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after buying an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after buying an additional 6,535,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Realty Income stock opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 290.20%.

About Realty Income (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.