Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,934 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $156,466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $92,526,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.78.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

