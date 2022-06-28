Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $12.57 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,304 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 15,920 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $593,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FedEx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,326,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $240.47 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.95.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.