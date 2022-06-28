The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

