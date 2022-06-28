Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after buying an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.13.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

