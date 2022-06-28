Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 5,958 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $272.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

