WNY Asset Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day moving average of $155.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

