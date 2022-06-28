WNY Asset Management LLC Has $375,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $300.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.59. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.15 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.