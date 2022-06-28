WNY Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

